Partey complained of pain in his thigh during the Gunners’ 2-1 Premier League victory against Fulham on August 27 and was substituted in the second half of the game.
Thomas Partey resumes full training at Arsenal after injury layoff
Ghana international Thomas Partey has returned to full training at Arsenal after missing the club’s last three matches with an injury.
He has since missed matches against Aston Villa, Manchester United and the club’s Europa League opener against FC Zurich.
However, the midfielder is now in line to make a return after being captured training with Arsenal’s first team.
Meanwhile, Partey’s return to training also comes as a huge boost for Ghana, who will face Brazil and Nicaragua in friendlies later this month.
The Arsenal player was named in coach Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for the two international friendlies despite his injury.
New converts Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey have also earned debut invites ahead of the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.
Three other debutants are in the squad, namely; Mohammed Salisu and Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.
Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included in the squad, with the usual suspects Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey also there.
There are, however, a few shocking omissions, as the in-form Joseph Paintsil has been left out despite scoring three goals and providing one assist for Genk this season, while Salis Abdul Samed has also been left out.