Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal after injury scare on Black Stars duty

Partey, who recently recovered from a thigh problem, was in the starting lineup but was withdrawn after he felt uncomfortable during warmup.

He was replaced by Spain-based Baba Iddrisu, but Partey’s absence was felt as Brazilians comfortably beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre.

Ghana have excused Partey from the Nicaragua game and he is preparing to bid goodbye to his compatriots.

Black Stars are expected in Spain latest Monday to wrap up preparations for their second match of this international window.

Pulse Ghana

Arsenal’s doctors have been in contact with Ghana medical team since the midfielder reported to Black Stars camp in France.

The Black Stars will be looking for a convincing win against minnows to bounce back from Friday’s humbling defeat against five-time world champions.