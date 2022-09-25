RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal after injury scare on Black Stars duty

Evans Annang

Black Stars vice captain, Thomas Teye Party has been excused from the national team for an injury scare he got during warmups in the game against Brazil.

The mercurial midfielder has been granted permission to return to his club side Arsenal to do further checks on the extent of the injury.

Partey, who recently recovered from a thigh problem, was in the starting lineup but was withdrawn after he felt uncomfortable during warmup.

He was replaced by Spain-based Baba Iddrisu, but Partey’s absence was felt as Brazilians comfortably beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre.

Ghana have excused Partey from the Nicaragua game and he is preparing to bid goodbye to his compatriots.

Black Stars are expected in Spain latest Monday to wrap up preparations for their second match of this international window.

Arsenal’s doctors have been in contact with Ghana medical team since the midfielder reported to Black Stars camp in France.

The Black Stars will be looking for a convincing win against minnows to bounce back from Friday’s humbling defeat against five-time world champions.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to drop players who underwhelmed against Brazil after admitting to a wrong system in the first half which Brazil dominated and scored all their goals.

