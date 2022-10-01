The 29-year-old Ghanaian who missed the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua due to a knee injury started for Arsenal and opened the scoring in the 20th minute to put the Gunners ahead.
Thomas Partey scores an outrageous goal for Arsenal against Tottenham
In an outstanding display at the Emirates stadium, Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the opening goal in the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.
Thomas Partey's impressive goal for Arsenal in the first half was canceled after the two sides went into the halftime break at 1-1.
Harry Kane scored from the spot in the 31st minute to cancel Partey's early strike.
Goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka are the difference in the north London derby making it 3-1 against Tottenham.
After the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players were 'hungry' for more after they maintained their position at the Premier League summit by overpowering Tottenham.