Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win

Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey scored and provided an assist Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday evening.

An injured Diego Godin scored a dramatic stoppage-time header, correctly allowed by VAR, to hand Atletico Madrid a stunning 3-2 comeback win at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano against an impressive Athletic Club.

The Madrid side had started the game strongly, forcing Athletic on to the back foot, but the Basques soaked up the pressure and always looked dangerous on the break.

The away side then took the lead in the 36th minute as Inaki Williams tapped home after Jan Oblak had brilliantly tipped Mikel San Jose's shot onto the post.

In the 61st minute, amid cries of 'shoot' from the Wanda Metropolitano faithful, Thomas Partey let rip with a fierce long-range piledriver to level the scores.

The Basque club restored their advantage a couple of minutes later with a well-executed counter attack which saw Iker Muniain thread an inch-perfect pass to Williams who calmly slotted past the Slovenian goalkeeper.

Atletico continued to fight back and look for an equaliser and they managed just that with ten minutes to go, as Rodri, who was once again excellent, headed in a Thomas corner at the near post.

The drama didn't end there as the home side went on to claim a famous victory with Godin's last gasp header after VAR was put to good use.