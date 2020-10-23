The 27-year-old who joined the London giants from Atletco Madrid was given a starting berth to mark his full debut.

Thomas put up a sterler performance and lasted the entire duration of the game.

With 90 minutes, Thomas Partey impressed with a high rating of 7.41 from top statistics providers WhoScored.com.

The midfield dynamo had 102 touches on the ball, won 4 aerial duels while earning a passing accuracy of 90%.

It would be recalled that Thomas Partey marked his Arsenal debut when he came on in their 0-1 defeat at the Ittihad against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta explained he used the Black Stars midfielder as substitute because he had trained just once with the Gunners since joining them from the Spanish capital.