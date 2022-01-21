Thomas Partey sent off for Arsenal barely 48 hours after Ghana’s AFCON exit

He started Thursday morning in Cameroon, landed in London by 12:00pm and was named on the bench for Arsenal’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg game against the Reds.

The Gunners had held Jurgen Klopp’s side to a goalless draw at Anfield but couldn’t repeat their heroics as a double from Diogo Jota condemned them to a 2-0 defeat.

Partey was introduced in the 74th minute but his impact was very minimal, as Liverpool completely dominated the game.

The Ghana midfielder was shown a yellow card in the 87th minute and was sent off three minutes later following a careless tackle.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his decision to involve Partey in the game despite the midfielder’s inactivity in the last 48 hours.

"Well I regret that I cannot use him now, but he made the effort to come and we had to play.