Thomas Partey sent off for Arsenal barely 48 hours after Ghana’s AFCON exit

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey endured a nightmarish return to Arsenal after being shown a red card in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Thursday evening.

The midfielder had suffered elimination with Ghana in the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) barely 48 hours earlier.

He started Thursday morning in Cameroon, landed in London by 12:00pm and was named on the bench for Arsenal’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg game against the Reds.

The Gunners had held Jurgen Klopp’s side to a goalless draw at Anfield but couldn’t repeat their heroics as a double from Diogo Jota condemned them to a 2-0 defeat.

Partey was introduced in the 74th minute but his impact was very minimal, as Liverpool completely dominated the game.

The Ghana midfielder was shown a yellow card in the 87th minute and was sent off three minutes later following a careless tackle.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his decision to involve Partey in the game despite the midfielder’s inactivity in the last 48 hours.

"Well I regret that I cannot use him now, but he made the effort to come and we had to play.

“He hasn't had one single training session, Martin [Odegaard] as well, Laca [Lacazette] had a yellow card," he claimed. We had to make a decision and we had to use him,” Arteta added.

Emmanuel Ayamga

