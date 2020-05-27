In a video which has been shared Partey took out advancing Stefan Savic and celebrated afterwards.

The 26-year-old midfielder returned to training with his Atletico Madrid teammates this week after lockdown restrictions were eased ahead of the resumption of La Liga.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético and the rest of the clubs in LaLiga have been handed a restart date for the coronavirus postponed 2019-20 season of June 12.

With Atletico Madrid lying 6th on the La Liga table with 9 games remaining, Thomas Partey will be crucial in their campaign as they aim at maintaining the top four finish.

Partey has been the best player this season for the 2013-2014 La Liga champions: his ball retention, control, dribbles and skills have been outstanding in major games for the Madrid side.

He has attracted offers from several clubs with Arsenal leading the race for the player’s signature, with the London side having reportedly tabled down 50 million euros to meet his buyout clause.

Partey is however expected to stay at Atletico Madrid next summer as Diego Simeone is keen on keeping him at Wanda Metropolitan.

The former Tema Youth midfielder has been with Atletico Madrid since 2011 at the youth side, but in 2013, he was called up to the main squad for the match against Real Sociedad. However, he remained unused in the eventual 0–1 home defeat.

He was however loaned to Real Mallorca in the 2013-2014 season and again sent on loan to Almeria in the 2014-2015 season.

The Black Stars midfielder got his breakthrough in the 2015-2016 when he was kept in the team and he helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final, but lost on penalties against Real Madrid.