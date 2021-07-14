Thomas Partey suffers defeat in first pre-season game with Arsenal

Emile Smith-Rowe grabbed the consolation goal for Mikel Arteta’s side late in the second half they recorded a loss in their first pre-season game.

Partey came on at the start of the second half to replace Willian but was powerless in stopping his side from suffering defeat.

The Ghana international, however, made a telling impact when he hit the crossbar from a well-taken free-kick.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners last summer from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal estimated to be worth £45 million.

Partey battled a series of niggling injuries last season, which limited his game time for the North London outfit.

However, he still managed to feature 33 times for the club and contributed three assists during the campaign.

In June, the midfielder gave an honest assessment of his debut season at Arsenal, saying it was full of ups and downs.

He was, however, quick to add that he enjoys the challenge, while expressing hope that he’ll get even better next season.

“I think everybody has seen it, up and downs, we had good times and bad times, but you know this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my mates and I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work, everything will be okay for the next season,” Partey told TV3.

“It’s not easy, that’s one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there, you have to be able to do everything well, so I like this challenge, and I’m ready to do everything.”