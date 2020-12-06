The deadly double act of Kane and Son Heung-min were at the heart of another impressive Spurs win and both were on the scoresheet as Spurs took control of the game by the interval.

Spurs fans were back inside their vast stadium for the first time in 277 days and were celebrating after only 13 minutes when Son took Kane's pass, advancing on the retreating Arsenal defence before curling a magnificent right-foot finish beyond diving Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno from 25 yards.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half but it was Spurs who had the ruthless, clinical edge as they caught the Gunners on the break in stoppage time, Son repaying the compliment by playing in Kane for an unstoppable finish off the underside of the crossbar for his 11th north London derby goal and the 250th of his career for clubs and country.

Thomas who was a delight to watch against Tottenham limped off in the 45th minute and was replaced by Dani Ceballos.

After the match, the Spanish coach Mikel Arteta: "I wanted him on the pitch doing whatever he could for the team in that situation. Anyway he could not carry on playing.

"Maybe we were a little too cautious with Son but it was a wonder goal. It is what they do really well, they did it once because the second we were a man down.

"The fight and the spirit and the way they played in this stadium is to applause bit it is not enough to win football matches because we are not scoring goals."

Partey was making a return to the pitch since 8 November and was rushed to boost Arsenal's chances.

But the £45million signing could not have a positive and was replaced by Dani Ceballos after the break.