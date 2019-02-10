The Ghanaian international received a second yellow card for a late tackle Toni Kroos, as Diego Simeone's side lost back to back games for the first time this season, and will serve a one game ban.

Simeone spoke after the game about how he will be demanding a response from his players in Vallecas, but he has other suspension concerns ahead of the game.

French international pair Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, who were both cautioned alongside Partey, in a feisty Madrid derby, are now on four La Liga yellow cards each for the season, and one more booking would see them miss the home game with relegation battling Villarreal on Saturday February 24th.