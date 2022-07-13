The Times reports that the 29-year-old will remain in London to build up his fitness as Mikel Arteta’s side departs for America on Wednesday.
Thomas Partey left out of Arsenal squad for US tour
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will reportedly not be part of Arsenal’s squad that will be jetting off to the United States (US) for a pre-season tour.
Partey sustained a thigh injury against Crystal Palace in April, which caused him to miss the final two months of the 2021/2022 campaign.
However, he still managed 26 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring two goals and providing one assist.
A few weeks ago, he returned to preseason with Arsenal and even participated in a friendly against League One side Ipswich Town FC.
Despite his return, the former Atletico Madrid anchorman wasn’t part of the Arsenal squad that travelled to Germany to face Nurnberg last Friday.
It is understood that Partey is still far from full fitness and will, therefore, be training in London, rather than join the team on its tour.
The Ghanaian is, however, not the only player left behind, as Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun have also been left behind to build up their fitness.
Arsenal’s tour of America will begin with a game against Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.
The Gunners will then play against Orlando City in a friendly, before closing their tour of the US with another clash against Chelsea.
Arteta’s side will return to England to lock horns with Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on July 30, before opening up their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with an away game against Crystal Palace a week later.
