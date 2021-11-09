RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey to miss Ethiopia game, set to join Black Stars for South Africa clash

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss out on Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia due to injury.

Thomas Partey to miss Ethiopia game, set to join Black Stars for South Africa clash
Thomas Partey to miss Ethiopia game, set to join Black Stars for South Africa clash

The 28-year-old is, however, expected to be available for selection in the Black Stars’ crucial qualifier against South Africa.

Recommended articles

Milovan Rajevac’s side is scheduled to take on Ethiopia on November 11, 2021 before hosting South Africa three days later.

Thomas Partey against Zimbabwe
Thomas Partey against Zimbabwe Pulse Ghana

Despite being named in Ghana’s squad, Partey is a huge doubt after sustaining a groin injury while training at Arsenal.

The midfielder has been in imperious form for the Gunners in recent weeks but missed out on their 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Addressing Partey’s absence in the aftermath of the game, Arteta said he is unsure if the 28-year-old would be able to join his country.

Thomas Partey’s injury doesn’t look good – Mikel Arteta gives update on midfielder
Thomas Partey’s injury doesn’t look good – Mikel Arteta gives update on midfielder Pulse Ghana

"Let us see what happens with Thomas [Partey]," the Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"He wasn’t available to play [on Sunday]. He has got a muscle injury, and we don’t know how it’s going to evolve, so let’s take it day by day."

Recent reports, however, suggest the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested that Partey joins the national team for assessment.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

‘Odds from a future President’ – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

‘Odds from a future President’ – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

I work with the National Fire Service – Referee Somo reveals his main job

I work with the National Fire Service – Referee Somo reveals his main job

Felix Afena Gyan: AS Roma reportedly turn down Black Stars invitation for teenage striker

Felix Afena Gyan: AS Roma reportedly turn down Black Stars invitation for teenage striker