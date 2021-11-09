Thomas Partey to miss Ethiopia game, set to join Black Stars for South Africa clash

Milovan Rajevac’s side is scheduled to take on Ethiopia on November 11, 2021 before hosting South Africa three days later.

Despite being named in Ghana’s squad, Partey is a huge doubt after sustaining a groin injury while training at Arsenal.

The midfielder has been in imperious form for the Gunners in recent weeks but missed out on their 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Addressing Partey’s absence in the aftermath of the game, Arteta said he is unsure if the 28-year-old would be able to join his country.

"Let us see what happens with Thomas [Partey]," the Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"He wasn’t available to play [on Sunday]. He has got a muscle injury, and we don’t know how it’s going to evolve, so let’s take it day by day."