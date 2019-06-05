The 25-year-old defensive midfielder enjoyed another impressive season for Diego Simeone's side during the 2018/19 campaign - chipping in with three goals in 42 games.

Speaking to Enigye FM, Hon Adjiingo said: "I personally told him to move on, if he is not wanted at where he is right now.

"Because he might be wanted at somewhere else and so he will like to move to England if he gets the chance."

Partey enjoyed a successful campaign for Diego Simeone's side, making 42 appearances in all competitions this campaign and finding the net three times.

The player has refused to rule out a move away in the summer as he recently admitted he doesn't know what the future holds.

He told BBC Sport: "It's hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like 'Thomas is trying to leave' but for me playing football is what makes me happy.

"I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and work harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

"I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.