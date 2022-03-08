Thomas Partey wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month for February

Thomas finished with 49 per cent of the vote, narrowly edging out Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka in third.

Partey started the month with a typically combative performance in midfield as Arsenal won 1-0 at Wolves, and helped shore things up as when the team was reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.

He was also impressive in the victory against Brentford, dominating the middle of the park as Arsenal claimed another hard-fought three points.

Last weekend, the midfield star supported Ghanaian musical acts Kidi and Kuami Eugene during their musical concert in London.

Pulse Ghana

The Arsenal star was seen backstage with the two young artistes as he presented them with a signed jersey.

This is not the first time that Partey has shown his support for Ghanaian artistes hosting concerts in the United Kingdom (UK).