The Black Stars midfielder’s win marks his first for the English Premier League club.
Thomas Partey wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month for February
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has been adjudged as Arsenal’s best player for the month of February.
Thomas finished with 49 per cent of the vote, narrowly edging out Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka in third.
Partey started the month with a typically combative performance in midfield as Arsenal won 1-0 at Wolves, and helped shore things up as when the team was reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.
He was also impressive in the victory against Brentford, dominating the middle of the park as Arsenal claimed another hard-fought three points.
Last weekend, the midfield star supported Ghanaian musical acts Kidi and Kuami Eugene during their musical concert in London.
The Arsenal star was seen backstage with the two young artistes as he presented them with a signed jersey.
This is not the first time that Partey has shown his support for Ghanaian artistes hosting concerts in the United Kingdom (UK).
Last year, the footballer was present at the Ghana Party in the Park event held in North London and presented signed jerseys to all the performing artistes, including Sarkodie, Amerado, Sefa, Mr Drew, Yaw Togg, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar and Kwabena Kwabena.
