Thomas Partey scored a last-minute winner as Atletico Madrid recovered from two goals down to maintain their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a 3-2 victory against Eibar.

Diego Simeone’s side found themselves 2-0 down after just 19 minutes, with Charles heading home a Fabian Orellana cross before Arbilla saw a deflected strike flash past Jan Oblak following some dreadful defending from the home side.

Joao Felix scored his first LaLiga goal to start the comeback before the half-hour and Vitolo, introduced at the interval, dragged his side back onto level terms early in the second half against an Eibar side still without a win this season.

The match looked destined to end in a draw before Thomas Partey came off the bench to score a stoppage time winner, putting Atletico Madrid top of the table, five points clear of defending champions Barcelona