RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

David Ben

The FA have slapped both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte with fines after their bust-up at last weekend's London derby, with the former also handed a touchline ban.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte, have been fined after their altercation at last weekend's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was reportedly fined £35,000 and handed a suspended touchline ban while his Spurs counterpart was only fined £15,000.

The pair clashed once during the match, with both receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated in front of the Chelsea gaffer.

The duo were then both dismissed after the final whistle, with Tuchel appearing to hold onto the Italian’s hand during a handshake just minutes after the full time whistle was blown at the Bridge.

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby
Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby Imago

The Football Association have now confirmed that both mangers will be fined with the Blues boss serving a touchline ban for one match, although this has been suspended.

Chelsea are set to travel to Elland Road to play Leeds on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022.

While Tottenham welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to White Hart Line on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 in the third round of Premier League fixtures.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Trending

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Yaya Toure will be the new U16 coach at Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur