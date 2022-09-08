Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

However, the former Blues boss will reportedly get a £13million compensation pay-off package after his sacking.

Tuchel was spotted on Thursday morning wearing a black jacket and black jogging bottoms which were tucked into his white Nike socks. He also completed the look with a Nike running trainers and a beanie hat in photos revealed by The Sun.

The Sun

The Sun

Tuchel's replacement is set to be confirmed in the coming hours with Graham Potter on course to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Brighton coach has reportedly agreed verbal terms with the Chelsea board after he was granted permission to speak to with the Londoners.

Potter has also been filmed arriving at Cobham training ground this afternoon to sign his Chelsea contract, having said goodbye to the Brighton staff and players as his press conference was cancelled.

AFP

According to The Sun, the incoming boss wants to bring three members of his backroom staff with him to Stamford Bridge - including his own transfer guru.

He also wants recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay as well as assistant coaches Billy Reid and Bjorn Hamburg on his team having worked with the trio at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton.