Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed

news

Neymar completed a 222 million euros world record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain in 2017 and these are some of the clauses in his contract as revealed.

Neymar will reportedly receive a bonus of $375,000 per year for greeting PSG fans before and after games.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

In addition to this, a clause is also included that Neymar will receive $2.5 million per year if he doesn't criticise management in public.

Neymar has twice mounted the podium for the Ballon d’Or and it has been reported that his PSG contract states he will receive a mouthwatering €2m if he repeats that feat.

This clause in Neymar’s contract appears ridiculous and this is a clear indication that he is very powerful at the Paris giants.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Former PSG boss Unai Emery after joining Arsenal said that at Paris Saint Germain, Neymar is the leader.

"In each club you must know what role you play and what role you assign to the rest of the group. My opinion is that at PSG the leader is called Neymar,” he told Goal.com

"Or more exactly, the leader will be called Neymar, because that is what he is becoming. Neymar came to PSG to be the leader, to live the necessary process to become the world's number one.

"This is a process that still needs a little bit of time to consolidate. In Manchester City, the chief is Pep (Guardiola). At PSG, the leader must be Neymar."

Judging by this clause, the former Barcelona man is definitely high up in the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy.

The 26-year-old Brazilian skipper has bagged 41 goals in 46 games, since joining the Parisians from Barcelona.