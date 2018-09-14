Three leading candidates for Kotoko coaching job after Paa Kwesi’s exit

news

Former AshGold coach CK Akunnor leads the list of coaches likely to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin who quit as coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko with just seven months into his one year contract.

C.K Akunnor

The former Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold coach is highly tipped to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

He is being fancied by some of the management members of the Kumasi giants. He has reportedly been suggested by a management member of the club in one of their meetings.

C.K Akunnor has vast experience on the local scene, having had stints with clubs like Eleven Wise, Hearts of Oak, Dream FC and AshGold.

In his last stint with a Premier League side he rescued the Miners from the relegation zone last season and before the current season was halted he guided the Obuasi giants to a second place finish after the first round, before they parted ways.

Yusif Abubakar

The 2017 Ghana Premier League winning coach is available for offers, after he was sacked by the league champions Aduana Stars.

He helped the Dormaa based outfit to their second Ghana Premier League title in 2007, but their management parted ways with him after a poor start to their CAF Champions League campaign.

Some of the fans who lost bet after banking their hopes on Aduana Stars in their 3-3 draw against Setif called for his head and management of the club played to the gallery.

Ricardo Da Rocha

The Brazilian coach who propelled Ebusua Dwarfs to the Ghana Premier League top four in the 2016-17 season is understood to be a favoutite of George Amoako, the CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He was the reason why Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned after he had a hint that the management of the Porcupine Warriors have initiated talks with the Brazilian as his replacement.