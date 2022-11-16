RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Three local coaches arrive in Doha on working attachment with Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

Three local coaches, Prosper Narteh Ogum, Samuel Boadu and Ibrahim Tanko, have arrived in Doha as part of a working attachment with the Black Stars.

The trio are expected to use their time in Qatar to learn from the technical team of the national team during the World Cup.

In a post on Twitter, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) shared a video of the coaches after they touched down in Doha.

“Three local coaches (Narteh-Ogum, Boadu, Tanko) arrived this morning in Doha on working attachment,” the FA tweeted.

“The trip will give them an opportunity to pick useful lessons from the biggest global showpiece and learn from the Black Stars Technical team.”

This comes after the GFA and Sports Ministry nominated four local coaches to be attached to the Black Stars during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The FA explained that it was sending the coaches to Qatar to upgrade their capacity and equip them with the modern trends in football.

Those nominated were Ogum and Boadu, who both won the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

“For Ibrahim Tanko and Ignatius Osei Fosu, they were selected due to their role as Technical Instructors for the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association,” the GFA added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars held their first training in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as they prepare for the World Cup.

Otto Addo’s side is paired against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.

