Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rape

It is unclear whether the second and third women are claiming sexual misconduct by 33-year-old Juventus ace,
One woman is said to claim she was raped by the Portuguese forward after a party — an allegation similar to the one made by model Kathryn Mayorga.
Another accuser says she was “hurt by Ronaldo” and a third is reported to have entered into a non-disclosure agreement with the footballer in 2009.
Leslie Stovall, representing Las Vegas-based Ms Mayorga, said: “I am following up to verify this information.”
It is unclear whether the second and third women are claiming sexual misconduct by 33-year-old Juventus ace, who has denied Ms Mayorga’s claim.
She says the Portuguese international sexually assaulted her in 2009 while celebrating his move to Real Madrid.
She signed a £287,000 settlement, but her lawyers are now suing Ronaldo.
This story originally appeared in The Sun.