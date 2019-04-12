Ghana are in pot 2 with Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Mali, Guinea and Algeria, meaning they will not be drawn in the same group.

The four times champions of Africa will pair one of the teams in pot 1, pot 3 and pot 4 in the same group.

In pot 1 Senegal are the most inform country on the African continent. They remain unbeaten in all competitions and they occupy the top spot in the latest FIFA world ranking released in April

The Taranga Lions as they are affectionately called in addition have a lot of star players who are capable of changing the tempo of a game: Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli in defence, Idrissa Gueye of Everton in midfield and Sadio Mane in the attacking position.

In pot 3, Ghana will be hoping to avoid Uganda. The Black Stars have equal head to head against the East Africans in their last five clashes: They have won one apiece, while three games have ended in a draw.

The Cranes know how to play Ghana very well, so the Black Stars should be worried if they end up in the same group with them.

The last of the four pots is pot four. Kenya have established themselves as a difficult opponent for the Black Stars. They defeated Ghana in Nairobi in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The West Africans needed a late minute winner in Accra from Caleb Ekuban on his debut to avenge their defeat in the first round.

The draw will be held on Friday (today) in the Egyptian capital of Cairo in the evening.