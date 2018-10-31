Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA

news

Ghanaians have not forgotten about Kwesi Nyantakyi and after the verdict from FIFA yesterday, this throwback video of him was uncovered. And it’s pure gold.

An old video of Countryman Songo interviewing Kwesi Nyantakyi is all you need to see today. In the video, Nyantakyi was so sure of himself being the GFA president, possibly forever. He said, “Who are you to challenge me … when it’s someone else’s time, I will say so … if I Kwesi Nyantakyi has not said it is someone’s time then it’s not their time …”

A while back, the country was brought to its knees when Anas Amereyaw Anas uncovered corruption in the GFA headed by Kwesi Nyantakyi. Finally, FIFA has passed their verdict on the misconduct and abuse of office by Nyantakyi. He has been banned for life from all football-related activities at both national and international level. A fine of CHF 500,000 has also been levied on him.

In all, we will miss him after being GFA president for 13 years.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: