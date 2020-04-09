The Phobians after a 1-2 win in Tunis against Esperance came from a goal down to beat the Tunisian giants 3-1 on Sunday 17th December, 2000.

Hearts of Oak won 5-2 on aggregate and became champions of Africa for the first time.

Hassen Gabsi’s 12-minute goal shook the Accra Sports Stadium, but three late goals from the feet of Osei Kuffour, who scored two goals in the 83rd and 89th minutes, and Ishmael Addo in the 90th minute won the Champions League for the Phobians.

The game was almost marred by the teargas incident and Chokri El Ouaer’s drama, which eventually led to a year ban for Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium from continental assignments and a ban for the Tunisian goalkeeper for deliberately injuring himself.

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, the hero of the final won the top scorer of the 2000 CAF Champions League, with 10 goals to his credit.

The Hearts of Oak team that played the second leg final against Esperance

1.Sammy Adjei, 6. Dan Quaye, 5. Jacob Nettey, 15. Edward Agyeman-Duah, 17.Stephen Tetteh, 14. Joe Ansah, 12. Charles Allotey (10. Emmanuel Adjogu 46), 9-Adjah Tetteh (4. Edmond Copson 67), 18. Ishmael Addo, 3. Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, 8. Charles Taylor (13. Osmanu Amadu 73).

Esperance squad against Hearts in the second leg final

1. Chokri El Ouaer (Maher Kanzari 85), 7.Tarek Thabet (5. Faycal Ben Ahmed 85), 17. Walid Azaiez, 15. Radhi Jaidi, 3. Hakim Nouira, 4. Mohamed Bedhiafi, 8. Hassen Gabsi, 11. Mourad Melki (2-Taoufik Hammami 69), 14. Adailton, 10. Reinaldo, 9. Ali Zitouni.