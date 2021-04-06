Time for Tuchel to take tough decisions at Chelsea

Not for the first time in his Chelsea career, Olivier Giroud may be brought in from the cold by a manager in need.

Giroud's overhead kick was the difference in the first leg of Chelsea's last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, but the Frenchman has not played a minute of Premier League or Champions League action since February.

It is at the back Tuchel's impact has been felt most, with a run of seven clean-sheets prior to Saturday's collapse.

The use of a back three and Rudiger's return, after he was frozen out by Lampard for most of the first half of the season, have made Chelsea far harder to break down.

Rudiger's presence was badly missed as he was left out against West Brom to allow Silva to make his comeback after two months out with a hamstring injury.