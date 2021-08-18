Tissue used by Lionel Messi to wipe his tears is being auctioned for $1 million

At a press conference to bid farewell to the Catalans, the Argentina captain was reduced to tears as he said his final goodbyes.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the tissue used by the 34-year-old to wipe his tears has gone on sale for a staggering $1 million.

The report suggests the tissue has been posted on an auction site, with the seller claiming it contains Messi's "genetic material".

The seller also insists the tissue could potentially be used to someday clone the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It is unknown whether any buyer would be willing to spend such a huge fortune on the tissue, especially with Messi moving to PSG.

Meanwhile, Messi has started training with the Ligue 1 side and has already set his sights on helping them win the UEFA Champions League.

"I believe PSG are prepared to fight once again having come very close in recent years. I have the same dream and desire to win another Champions League," he told beIN Sports.

"Hopefully I can do whatever is necessary so that we can achieve that goal which is something that would mean a lot to the club, to me personally and to the fans."