he Zambian Air Force Buffalo DHC-5D carrying the passengers had made a refuelling stop in Libreville en route to Dakar. All 30 passengers died, among them most of the finest generation of footballers Zambia had ever ­produced.

Eventually 24 bodies were recovered, but only 13 could be identified.

A Gabonese official investigation into the accident concluded that the pilot had shut down the wrong engine after a fire. The investigation found that pilot fatigue and an instrument error had contributed to the accident.

Kalusha Bwalya, who was the marksman of the team escaped death, because he decided to join them in Senegal from Belgium,

The Copper Bullets ‘Chipolopolo’ honored the fallen heroes when they won the Equatorial Guinea/Gabon Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in 2012 beating Ivory Coast on penalties

‘We wanted to honour the dead players and that strengthened us. Our first game was against Senegal and the team was on its way to Senegal for a match when the plane crashed. The plane crashed in Gabon and we won the final in Gabon. It is a sign of destiny,”Zambia coach Herve Renard said after Zambia lifted the trophy.

Let us remember the lost souls. “Rest in Peace”.

Gone but not forgotten

Footballers

Efford Chabala (goalkeeper)

John Soko (defender)

Whiteson Changwe (defender)

Robert Watiyakeni (defender)

Eston Mulenga (midfielder)

Derby Makinka (midfielder)

Moses Chikwalakwala (midfielder)

Wisdom Mumba Chansa (midfielder)

Kelvin “Malaza” Mutale (striker)

Timothy Mwitwa (striker)

Numba Mwila (midfielder)

Richard Mwanza (goalkeeper)

Samuel Chomba (defender)

Moses Masuwa (striker)

Kenan Simambe (defender)

Godfrey Kangwa (midfielder)

Winter Mumba (defender)

Patrick “Bomber” Banda (striker)

Coaching staff

Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu

Alex Chola

Wilson Mtonga (doctor)

Wilson Sakala

Others

Michael Mwape (FAZ Chairman)

Nelson Zimba (public servant)

Joseph Bwalya Salim (journalist)

Crew

Colonel Fenton Mhone (pilot)

Lt Colonel Victor Mubanga (pilot)

Lt Colonel James Sachika (pilot)

Warrant Officer Edward Nambote (fitter)

Corporal Tomson Sakala (steward)