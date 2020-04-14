The loss is Ghana's third-worst defeat in their international football history and this game is dubbed the Bochum Disaster.

Prince Polley gave the Black Stars the lead in the 44th minute when he connected home Abedi Pele's deflected ball which hit the crossbar.

Ghana headed into the half-time break with a 1-0 advantage.

Back from recess, Germany rallied back ad scored six goals, which would forever be Ghana's worst half in football history.

Ulf Kirsten registered the equaliser for Germany in the 69th minute, before Stefan Effenberg put the hosts in the driving seat in the 70th minute and Jurgen Klinsmann made it 3-1 in the 71st minute.

Germany who were in their element scored the 4th, 5th and 6th goals through Effenberg, Klinsmann and Andy Moller in the 82nd, 86th and 88th minutes, respectively.

It was alleged that there was confusion in the dressing room during half-time over money and other issues & that impacted on the team's shambolic performance in the 2nd half & ended up conceding 6 goals against the Germans.

Line-ups

Germany: Köpke, Thon, Kohler, Buchwald, Effenberg, Matthäus (84. Häßler), Zorc, Bein, (79. A. Möller), Helmer, Klinsmann, Riedle (46. Kirsten).

Ghana: Ansa, Baffoe, Manso (66. Arboah), Armah, Ibrahim (81. Preko), Asare, Pele, Yaw Acheampong, Akonnor, Yeboah, Polley.