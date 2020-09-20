DK Poison did so by capturing the WBC World featherweight title with a 15-round split decision win over Ruben Olivares at the forum in Inglewood, California, USA.

He was decorated with the highest honour of the land 'The Order of Volta' in 1975, following his heroics by the then Head of State of Ghana, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

READ MORE: Video of John Boye outsprinting Angel Di Maria goes viral

The Ghana government also gave him an estate house at Teshie-Nungua, an Accra suburb in honour of this achievement in boxing.

DK Poison disclosed in an interview that as a patriot as he is the state pleaded with him to use his purse from the bought against Ruben Olivares to import canned fish into the country because there was much hardship in Ghana.

And the Acheampong government promised to pay him back, but it has never been done following the overthrow of Acheampong's government.

The Ghanaian defended the belt three times – he defeated David Sotelo, Flipper Uehara and Shig Fukuyama.

Unfortunately, he lost his belt to Danny Lopez courtesy a unanimous decision on 6th November 1976 at the Accra Sports Stadium.