Majeed Waris got injured in the 5th minute and Jordan Ayew who was introduced from the bench netted the opener in the 11th minute after he latched on a cut-back from his brother, Andre and let go a shot which deflected off a Korean player on its way to goal.

Captain Asamoah Gyan doubled Ghana's lead in the 44th minute, capitalizing on a slip by an opponent close to the centre. He raced clear and angled a shot from outside of the box to the far corner.

Ghana headed into the break with a healthy two-goal lead.

Back from recess, Jordan added his personal second eight minutes after the break, scoring a more spectacular goal than his first with a shot into the corner after finding space to strike the ball.

After 55 minutes and three goals up, Kwesi Appiah, who made as many as ten changes from the previous team that started against the Netherlands in Rotterdam last month ringed the changes.

Only his defensive unit made up of goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye and Jonathan Mensah finished the 90th minute action.

Jordan then got the clincher in the 89th minute, producing his first hat-trick of goals for the Black Stars when he connected a cross from the right by Albert Adomah.

Black Stars starting XI

Fatau Dauda, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Rabiu Mohammed/Afriyie Acquah, Kevin-Prince Boateng/Christian Atsu, Sulley Muntari/Agyemang Badu, Asamoah Gyan/Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Waris/Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew/Albert Adomah