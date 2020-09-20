The Porcupine Warriors had lost the first leg 2-0 in Cairo against Zamalek who had won the competition in 1986 and in the early minutes of the reverse fixture they conceded a goal, making the deficit 3, hence needed 4 goals to turn the tide in their favour.

Youness registered the opener for Zamalek in the 5th min, but just two minutes later Sarfo Gyamfi restored parity for the hosts after he nodded home Kofi Abbrey's corner kick.

Prince Opoku Polley also scored the 2nd goal from Abbrey’s corner in the 9th min, before adding a 3rd goal for Kotoko still from Abbrey’s corner.

Sarfo Gyamfi made it 4-1 in the 77th min, before Saarah Mensah who came in as a substitute made it 5-1 in the 81st min.

The Zamalek’s 1st keeper El Mamour was replaced by Tayer Aymen after the 3rd goal.

The knight of the whistle was Traore Iddrissu from Mali

Thomas Hammond was the man of the match.

The victory brought a lot of smiles on the faces of Kotoko fans, dubbed the match “Super Miracle of Kumasi”.

Kotoko: Mohammed Odoom, Nana Eshun, Kwaku Okyere, Thomas Hammond, Ahmed Rockson, Abdul Razak (Captain), Sam Ayipey, Sarfo Gyamfi, George Arthur, Prince Opoku/Saarah Mensah, Kofi Abbrey