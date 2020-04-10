Chelsea progressed 2-3 on aggregate to the semis.

Fernando Morientes broke the deadlock for Valencia in the 32nd minute at the Estadio Mestalla, so Chelsea were trailing by a goal to nil heading into the half time break.

But Shevchenko put the Londoners level in the 52nd minute after asking several questions at the Valencia half. It was the Ghana international Michael Essien who initiated the attack that restored aggregate parity for the Blues. His searching diagonal cross into the box found Didier Drogba, whose attempt was crowded out. The ball broke kindly for strike partner Andriy Shevchenko, however, and the Ukrainian steered home from close range.

Then deep into the allowance for stoppages, just before extra-time was required, substitute Cole laid the ball off for Sheva, who in turn worked it down the flank for Essien, charging like an express train. The man known as the Bison took the ball in his stride then sent a howitzer past Valencia keeper Canizares at his near post.