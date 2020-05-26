Samuel Osei Kuffour who had protected the backline of Bayern Munich before the two goals by coiling the threats of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke which ensured they ended up being substituted wept uncontrollably after the referee blew his last whistle.

READ MORE: Black Satellites coach Karim Zito, renowned Ghanaian scout Coach Eben name their

The win, against a Bayern side who led for 85 minutes of the game, saw United obtain what no English club had achieved - the treble of Premiership, FA Cup and European Cup.

For the fourth time in Europe this season United had fallen behind, after Mario Basler fired home from 25 yards - catching captain Peter Schmeichel off-guard.

With three minutes of injury time awarded, United looked dead and buried, despite a frantic effort during the final quarter of the match.

READ MORE: 6 times Asamoah Gyan helped society with his projects

But when Ryan Giggs turned a David Beckham corner back into the box, Sheringham steered it home to secure an unlikely equaliser.

From the kick-off, United again stole possession forcing another corner, with Solskjaer striking Sheringham's header first-time into the roof of the net.

It gave United the most thrilling of victories - and came on the day the Reds' other European Cup winning manager, the late Sir Matt Busby, would have celebrated his 90th birthday.