Sam Johnson, the skipper of the Phobians was given a ride on the shoulders of the fans for his thrilling performance.

Sam Johnson gave Hearts of Oak the lead in the 5th minute after he managed to beat the offside trap and rifled a left-foot shot from an acute angle.

Before Nicholas Opoku doubled the lead for Hearts of Oak with a 30-minute grounder in the 25th minute.

In the 69th minute, Sam Johnson capitalised on lose marking from the Mvolye defence and outjumped his markers to nod home from Nicholas Addo’s cross from midfield.

And Johnson managed to put the icing on the cake when he scored Hearts of Oak’s fourth goal which was his third to accomplish a personal hat-trick: The goal was scored with such bombastic non -chalance that left goalie Eboue Eboue kneeling for some minutes.