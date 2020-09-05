Richmond Boakye Yiadom bagged the two other goals to give Ghana their first win of the Africa section of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

READ MORE: Meet Gyan’s son who plays for Oxford City FC in UK

The Atletico Madrid midfielder scored from close range, curled the third and rattled his first international career hat-trick for the fourth goal as the West African giants put a brave Congolese side to the sword.

Real Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, who replaced injured captain Asamoah Gyan, also grabbed a remarkable brace on his return to the national team.

Yiadom poked home the opener on 22 minutes after some pinball in the penalty area connecting from close range before Partey increased the tally.

An unmarked Lloyd Ayet headed home to reduce the deficit before Thomas Partey restored the two-goal lead to end the first half.

The Black Stars returned for the second stanza brimmed with confidence but the Congolese tested goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who produced three top class saves to deny the home side.

Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey picked up on a loose ball, prodded it forward and fired to give Ghana an unassailable 4-1 lead before Richmond Boakye-Yiadom grabbed his brace with a cool finish five minutes from time.

Congo had started the game in Brazzaville strongly but were overpowered after the Black Stars opened the scoring against the run of play through Boakye after 23 minutes, with Partey doubling that lead just three minutes later.

In a topsy-turvy spell just before half-time, Illoy Ayyet scored his first goal for Congo after 43 minutes only for Partey to spin cleverly and fire home Christian Atsu's pass from a tight angle in first-half stoppage time.

With 21 minutes left on the clock, Partey resembled a seasoned striker as he lashed into the top corner after 69 minutes to seal his hat-trick.

Suddenly a huge sense of optimism has erupted in the West African country with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of the game between Egypt and Uganda in Alexandria.

Ghana remain third on the table but with an improved five points, two adrift of Uganda who play as guest of the Pharoahs later tonight in Alexandria.