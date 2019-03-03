The money has been apportioned into three parts, $100,000 will be used for the production cost of the Umbro Jersey (replica jersey for the supporters), $20,000 each will be used to pay for the apartment and the car coach Kim Grant use to drive.

The rest of the money which is $60,000 will go to the playing body and the Technical team as their salaries for the month of February.

Hearts of oak today (Match 2) play Division Two side Kaakyire FC in a friendly encounter at Nkawkaw at 3:00 pm.

The lower tier side have appointed former Okwahu United trainer Ibrahim Mariga as new head coach of the club and his experience will be needed as Kaakyire try to halt Hearts of Oak resurgence under Kim Grant.

credit: primenewsghana