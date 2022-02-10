The Hearts of Oak Board Chairman was in Yaoundé some days ago for the African Super League meeting held by CAF.
Togbe Afede XIV: Hearts of Oak board chairman meets musician Grand P in Cameroon
Togbe Afede XIV and Guinean singer, Moussa Sandiana Kaba, popularly known as Grand P, recently crossed paths in Cameroon.
Togbe Afede XIV, who is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, travelled for the meeting with Asante Kotoko’s Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei.
Before heading back to Ghana, though, the football administrator crossed paths with the popular petite singer.
In a post on Facebook, Togbe Afede XIV shared a photo of himself and Grand P, accompanied by the caption: “Met Grand P at the Hilton Hotel, Yaoundé, Cameroon, February 6, 2022.”
Grand P has been an internet sensation since his relationship with Ivorian singer and plus-size model Eudoxie Yao became public.
The diminutive singer recently warned Congolese musician Roga Roga via Facebook to keep off his lover.
The Guinean musician and his fiancée are fond of flaunting their romantic photos on their social media handles.
