Togbe Afede XIV: Hearts of Oak board chairman meets musician Grand P in Cameroon

Togbe Afede XIV, who is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, travelled for the meeting with Asante Kotoko’s Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei.

Before heading back to Ghana, though, the football administrator crossed paths with the popular petite singer.

In a post on Facebook, Togbe Afede XIV shared a photo of himself and Grand P, accompanied by the caption: “Met Grand P at the Hilton Hotel, Yaoundé, Cameroon, February 6, 2022.”

Grand P has been an internet sensation since his relationship with Ivorian singer and plus-size model Eudoxie Yao became public.

The diminutive singer recently warned Congolese musician Roga Roga via Facebook to keep off his lover.