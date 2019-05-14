The top five European leagues are Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy) and Ligue 1 (France).

He won it twice with Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1992-93 and the 1993-94 seasons (Both cases as a joint top-scorer.

The first African player to win the top scorer’s award was Touré Sékou from Ivory Coast in 1962 with Montpellier. He bagged 25 goals in the process.

Roger Boli is considered to be of dual nationality (Ivory Coast and France). He was the third African player to be crowned the king of goals in 1994 with Lens, after Tony Yeboah and Touré Sékou

It would take nine years before Shabani Nonda of DR Congo would win the top scorer’s award with Monaco in 1994, after bagging 26 goals.

Samuel Eto’o registered 26 goals in 34 games to win the Pichichi, which is the La Liga top scorer. The Cameroonian is the only African to achieve this feat in the La Liga.

Mamadou Niang from Senegal in 2010 finished the season with 18 goals and beat them all to win the French Ligue 1 top scorer.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang put up an incredible performance in the Bundesliga to replicate Tony Yeboah’s mark as the second African player to be crowned the top scorer of the German topflight league in the 2016-17 season.

He recorded an incredible 31 goals and became the highest African scorer in any of the top five European leagues in a single season.

Mohamed Salah would emerge as the first African player to win the English Premier League top scorer in the 2017-18 season. The Egyptian also bagged 32 goals to surpass Aubameyang feat as the highest scoring African in a single season in any of the top five European leagues.

Salah defended his goal king title in the Premier League, but this time around, he did it alongside his fellow Africans Sadio Mane and Aubameyang, who were tied on 22 goals.