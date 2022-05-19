Eintracht Frankfurt present Europa League trophy to club legend Tony Yeboah

The Bundesliga side had to come from behind after Rangers took a 57th-minute lead following a brilliant goal by Joe Aribo.

However, Oliver Glasner’s side restored parity 12 minutes later, thanks to smart finish by Rafael Santos Borre.

Frankurt went on to edge the Scottish side in the ensuing penalty shootout after Aaron Ramsey missed Rangers’ fourth kick.

Yeboah, who played for the German side from 1990 to 1995, was in attendance at the Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan to watch his former side lift the trophy.

The 55-year-old was, therefore, allowed to share in the moment, as he and other club legends were later presented with the Europa League trophy.

The former Ghana international was one of the trailblazers in the Bundesliga, with respect to black footballers.

He played over 120 matches for Frankfurt and impressively scored 68 goals. He also won two golden boots in the German topflight.