FIFA 19's top 10 dribblers have been revealed


EA Sports Here are the top 10 dribblers in FIFA 19

The Juventus and Barcelona superstars are joint-highest rated players in the FIFA 19, with both players having an overall rating of 94.

As we gear up towards the release of the FIFA 19, EA Sports has revealed the top 10 dribblers in the game.

For those who do not know yet, the FIFA 19 will officially be out on September 28 for both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Already the final batch of player ratings have been released and we now know that for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been given the same overall ratings.

But that is not all, there is another new feature introduced in the FIFA 19 that will excite people all around the world.

The FIFA 19 will include a House Rules mode that will allow players to turn off fouls completely and also take out the offside rule during a game.

The big news, though, is that Ronaldo misses out on a place in the list of top10 dribblers in FIFA 19.

However, the likes of Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Neymar and Paulo Dybala are all in there.

Below are the top 10 dribblers in the game:

10. Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 90
9. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - 91
8. Douglas Costa (Juventus) - 91
7. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 91
6. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – 91

5. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 91
4. Isco (Real Madrid) - 92
3.Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - 94
2. Neymar (PSG) - 95
1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 96

