Top 10 Ghanaian players who moved in the just-ended transfer window

That, however, does not mean Ghanaian footballers did not make moves in this window. On the contrary, many of them changed clubs.

Pulse Sports brings you the 10 Ghanaian players who moved in the just-ended transfer window:

Kevin-Prince Boateng to Hertha Berlin

Kevin-Prince Boateng officially completed a move back to the Bundesliga after joining his Hertha Berlin in June.

The 34-year-old returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza a few weeks earlier.

He started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006. The midfielder left the club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe, before sealing a return.

Andre Ayew to Al Sadd

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew joined Al Sadd in July after reaching an agreement with the Qatari giants.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

The 31-year-old, however, did not have to wait for long to attract interest, with Al Sadd signing him on a two-year deal that comes with a reported $220,000 per month salary.

Baba Rahman to Reading FC

Abdul Baba Rahman extended his contract with Chelsea in late August and was immediately loaned out to the Championship outfit for the next 12 months.

The left-back would hope to get enough playing time at Reading, having spent last season at Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki.

Kamaldeen Sulemana to Stade Rennes

Kamaldeen Sulememana became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer and second most expensive African teenager following his move to Stade Rennes

The 19-year-old moved from Nordsjaelland to Rennes in July in a deal worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

The Ligue 1 side is said to have beaten off competition from Manchester United, Ajax and Liverpool to sign Kamaldeen.

Christian Atsu to Al Raed

Christian Atsu also completed a shock move to Saudi Arabian side Al Raed on a free transfer after leaving Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old’s move to Asia ended his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

Gladson Awako to Hearts of Oak

Following several weeks of speculation, Hearts of Oak finally announced the signing of Gladson Awako from rivals Great Olympics in August.

Awako has been one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League since returning to the domestic scene two years ago and would hope to help the Phobians as they prepare to play in the CAF Champions League.s

John Boye to Al Fayha

Ghana defender John Boye completed a move from Ligue 1 side Metz to Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha on transfer deadline day.

The centre-back was bent leaving the Ligue 1 side and subsequently put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Al Fayha, with an option for another year.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom to Beitar Jerusalem

Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom was also on the move after signing for Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.

The 28-year-old joined the club in July on a one-year contract after parting ways with Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze.

Gideon Mensah to Bordeaux

In August, Gideon Mensah completed his move from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg to French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The left-back joined Bordeaux on a one-year loan spell with a buy option that can be activated by the French side.

Majeed Ashimeru to Anderlecht

Ghana star Majeed Ashimeru also secured a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in the just-ended transfer window.