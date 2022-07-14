Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

African club football has been dominated by a handful of names throughout history but even among the best, there are the elite who have attained untouchable levels of success.
The Top 10 most successful African football clubs feature the 'Peoples Elephant’, the REAL Red Devils, and two Casablanca rivals
Taking the strength of the leagues and titles won into consideration as well as the amount of continental titles, here are the 10 most successful African football clubs in history.
10. Enyimba International
Enyimba have won eight domestic league titles which makes them the most successful Nigerian football club but their exploits on the continental stage is why they make the top 10.
Only eight teams have won more than Enyimba's two (2) CAF Champions League titles, add to that two (2) CAF Super Cups to make up four (4) continental trophies. Only six African football clubs have won more continental titles.
9. Asante Kotoko
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have won their domestic league title a record 24 times, gaining the edge over fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak.
The club founded in 1935 has since won nine Ghanaian FA Cups and three Super Cups but more importantly, it's their two CAF Champions League titles that puts them in the mix as one of the most successful African football clubs ever.
8. Etoile Sportive Du Sahel
Etoile Du Sahel are only the third most successful football club in Tunisia strictly by league titles but their continental pedigree is undeniable.
Along with their 10 Tunisian league titles and cups, Etoile Du Sahel can also boast of nine continental laurels. One (1) CAF Champions, two (2) Cup Winner’s Cup, two (2) CAF Cups, two (2) Confederations Cup and two (2) Super Cups is an impressive haul of trophies for any African football club.
7. Canon Yaounde
Canon Yaounde has been one of Africa’s top teams since its inception in 1930 and thoroughly dominated Cameroonian football in the 70s and 80s.
Whilst they might not be in the limelight anymore, Canon Yaounde remains one of the most successful African football clubs due to their past achievements.
The Cameroonian club have amassed 26 total trophies so far. amongst which are three (3) CAF Champions League crowns and one (1) CAF Cup Winner’s Cup.
6. Wydad Athletic Club
No team has won the Moroccan Botola Championship more than Wydad Athletic Club of Casablanca, having done so 22 times and counting.
Along with their 22 league titles and nine (9) Moroccan Cups, WAC can boast of six (6) CAF titles in total. Three of these were Champions League titles, the biggest prize of them all.
5. Raja Casablanca
Officially named Raja Club Athletic but popularly called Raja Casablanca, they are not as successful domestically with 12 league titles, 10 fewer than their fierce rivals Wydad.
But it is on the continental stage that Raja exerts their dominance with eight (8) CAF titles including three CAF Champions League laurels, all helping them nick a Top 5 spot on the list of the most successful African football clubs of all time.
4. Esperance Sportive du Tunis
Better known simply as Esperance, the Tunisian outfit have carved a reputation of pure dominance, especially domestically where they have won 32 league titles and 15 Tunisian Cups.
The team has won over 60 titles since it was formed in 1919 and have also won the CAF Champions League four (4) times, the fourth-most by any team.
3. Zamalek Sporting Club
Undoubtedly the second-greatest Egyptian club of all time and up there with the African elites, Zamalek have 'only' won 13 domestic league titles but that is largely down to Al Ahly’s dominance. The Giza-based club makes it to the Top 3 most successful African football club of all time easily.
Zamalek have shone on the continental stage too, with a total of 13 CAF honours including five (5) CAF Champions League titles. Only one team on the continent has more and there are no prizes for guessing.
2. Tout Puissant Mazembe
In its 83 years of existence so far, Tout Puissant Mazembe better known as TP Mazembe have been the biggest contender against the North African powers.
Their 19 Limafoot titles are more than any other Congolese team has managed, backed up with 11 continental laurels, five (5) of which were CAF Champions League laurels, tied with Zamalek for number two.
TP Mazembe is also one of two African clubs to have played the FIFA Club World Cup final, in 2010, a 3-0 loss to Inter Milan.
1. Al Ahly Sporting Club
The name Al Ahly has become synonymous with winning, such has been the continuous dominance of the Egyptian outfit both domestically and continentally.
Al Ahly has won the Egyptian league title a record 42 times, add to that an astonishing 37 cup titles and 11 Super Cups.
Al Ahly's ten (10) CAF Champions League crowns, double what any other team has managed and the ‘Red Devils’ don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. With 24 CAF laurels in total, they are indisputably the most successful African football club of all time.
