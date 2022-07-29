Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

This rich-list is dominated by American football teams, soccer teams as well as NBA teams.

American football team, Dallas Cowboys, are once again the undisputed most valuable top spot with a valuation of $5.7 billion.

The Cowboys have maintained their No.1 ranking since 2016 after they became the first team to surpass $4 billion in value.

The NBA’s New York Knicks also makes it to the top three.

European soccer clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, each with a valuation just above $4.7 billion also make it to the list as well, but no Premier League team makes top 10 on this occasion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 10 Richest football clubs by net value according to Forbes:

The World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams

10. Bayern Munich (Soccer)

POOL

Value : $4.21 billion

: $4.21 billion Owner : club members

: club members Founded: 27 February 1900 (122 years ago)

27 February 1900 (122 years ago) Home Ground: Allianz Arena (75,000 Capacity)

Allianz Arena (75,000 Capacity) Notable Honours: Bundesliga (35 titles), DFB Pokal (20x winners), UEFA Champions League( 6x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (2x winners).

9. New York Giants (NFL)

Imago

Value : $4.3 billion

: $4.3 billion Owner : John Mara, Steven Tisch

: John Mara, Steven Tisch Founded: August 1, 1925 (96 years ago)

August 1, 1925 (96 years ago) Home Ground: Met Life Stadium (82,500 football Capacity)

Met Life Stadium (82,500 football Capacity) Notable Honours: NFL Championship(8x winners), Super Bowl (4x winners), NFC Championship(5x winners).

8. New England Patriots (NFL)

Imago

Value : $4.4 billion

: $4.4 billion Owner : Robert Kraft

: Robert Kraft Founded: November 16, 1959 (62 years ago)

November 16, 1959 (62 years ago) Home Ground: Gillette Stadium (65,878 Capacity)

Gillette Stadium (65,878 Capacity) Notable Honours: NFL Championship(22x winners), Super Bowl (6x winners), NFC Championship(11x winners).

7. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

pulse senegal

Value : $4.6 billion

: $4.6 billion Owner : Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Philip Anschutz

: Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Philip Anschutz Founded: 1947 (75 years ago)

1947 (75 years ago) Home Ground: Crypto.com Arena (19, 079 Capacity)

Crypto.com Arena (19, 079 Capacity) Notable Honours: NBA Championships(17x winners), Conference titles (19x winners), Division titles (33x winners).

6. Golden State Warriors (NBA)

Pulse Nigeria

Value : $4.7 billion

: $4.7 billion Owner : Joe Lacob, Peter Gruber

: Joe Lacob, Peter Gruber Founded: 1946 (76 years ago)

1946 (76 years ago) Home Ground: Chase Center (18,064 Capacity)

Chase Center (18,064 Capacity) Notable Honours: NBA Championships(7x winners), Conference titles (7x winners), Division titles (12x winners).

5. Real Madrid (Soccer)

Imago

Value : $4.75 billion

: $4.75 billion Owner : club members

: club members Founded: 6 March 1902 (120 years ago)

6 March 1902 (120 years ago) Home Ground: Santiago Bernabeu (81,044 Capacity)

Santiago Bernabeu (81,044 Capacity) Notable Honours: La Liga (35 titles), Copa del Rey (19x winners), SuperCopa de Espana (17x winners), UEFA Champions League( 14x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (4x winners).

4. Barcelona (Soccer)

Pulse Nigeria

Value : $4.76 billion

: $4.76 billion Owner : club members

: club members Founded: 29 November 1899 (122 years ago)

29 November 1899 (122 years ago) Home Ground: Spotify Camp Nou (99,354 Capacity)

Spotify Camp Nou (99,354 Capacity) Notable Honours: La Liga (26 titles), Copa del Rey (31x winners), SuperCopa de Espana (13x winners), UEFA Champions League( 5x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (3x winners).

3. New York Knicks (NBA)

Imago

Value : $5 billion

: $5 billion Owner : Madison Square Garden Sports

: Madison Square Garden Sports Founded: 1946 (76 years ago)

1946 (76 years ago) Home Ground: Madison Square Garden (19,812 Capacity)

Madison Square Garden (19,812 Capacity) Notable Honours: NBA Championships(2x winners), Conference titles (4x winners), Division titles (8x winners).

2. New York Yankees (MLB)

Imago

Value : $5.25 billion

: $5.25 billion Owner : Steinbrenner family

: Steinbrenner family Founded: 1903 (119 years ago)

1903 (119 years ago) Home Ground: Yankee Stadium II (50,960 Capacity)

Yankee Stadium II (50,960 Capacity) Notable Honours: World Series title (27x winners), AL Pennants(40x winners), AL East Division (20x winners), Wild Card berths(9).

1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Imago