Top 6 Ghanaian sports moments in 2022 we'll forever remember

In the various sporting disciplines, we had some great successes chalked, as well as some lows, that won’t be forgotten very quickly.

Pulse Sports chronicles the top six Ghanaian sports moments in 2022 we'll forever remember:

Ghana qualifies for World Cup

In March, Ghana booked their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after getting the better of West African rivals Nigeria in the playoffs.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles in Kumasi before recording a 1-1 draw far away in Abuja to qualify on away goals.

To get one over their archrivals was something that many Ghanaians revelled in and the icing on the cake was a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2028 edition.

Andre Ayew becomes Ghana’s most-capped player

Andre Ayew also became Ghana’s most-capped player after making his 110th appearance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars captain surpassed Asamoah Gyan’s 109 caps during Ghana’s opening group game against Portugal and has since extended the record to 111 international appearances.

Ayew made his debut for the Black Stars in 2007 and has since been an integral member of the national team in the last decade.

Sulley Muntari retires from football

Ex-Ghana international Sulley Muntari announced his retirement from football this year at the age of 38.

The former Inter Milan midfielder won several laurels at club level, including the UEFA Champions League.

Muntari was also an integral member of the Ghana team that qualified for a first-ever World Cup in 2006 and remains a legend of the national team despite his acrimonious exit in 2014.

Ghanaian Olympic medalist Prince Amartey passes away

Ghana’s bronze medallist at the 1972 Olympic Games Prince Amartey passed away in September after a battle with illness.

Amartey, who was in the military before becoming a boxer, died at the age of 78. He was a popular figure among boxing fans and his legendary status is fondly remembered by many, and that will continue even in death.

Black Stars exit AFCON at group stages

On the low side, Ghana endured their worst AFCON performance in almost two decades during the 2021 edition hosted by Cameroon.

The Black Stars found themselves in a group with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros, but failed to win any of their group games.

Even more embarrassing was the fact that they lost to Comoros and finished bottom of the group. Coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked afterwards, but the team’s performance in Cameroon will go into history as one of its worst in any tournament.

Ghana’s revenge mission against Uruguay fails

Another memorable moment in 2022, albeit not being exciting, was Ghana’s loss to Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup.

The Black Stars were hoping to kill two birds with one stone; that is, enact revenge on the South Americans after the happenings of 2010 and also book a place in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Having lost to Portugal and won against South Korea in their opening two games, all was set for things to go as planned.