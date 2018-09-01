Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents


Talent Hunt Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents

Established agents and scouts have touched down in Ghana to begin scouting of players at a forthcoming football tournament in Accra and Tema.

  • Published:
play

Established agents and scouts have touched down in Ghana to begin scouting of players at a forthcoming football tournament in Accra and Tema.

The event is scheduled to come off on Monday, September 3, 2018, at the Kawudi Park.

The scouting exercise will continue at the Teman Community 4 Park on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6.

Talented players who show industrious play and exhibit unique ability could get the chance to play for any of the European clubs.

play

 

The players could earn a chance to make a breakthrough into some of the prominent European leagues if they are spotted.

The required age range for interested clubs is from seventeen (17) to twenty (20) years.

Registration fee is GH¢40.

The event is organised by Sports management team, Afriscout.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Alisson Becker: Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror against Leicester City Alisson Becker Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror against Leicester City
Football: Son Heung-min wins Asian gold to avoid military service Football Son Heung-min wins Asian gold to avoid military service
Football: Klopp knew Alisson blunder was coming Football Klopp knew Alisson blunder was coming
Football: Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder Football Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder
Football: Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper Football Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper
Football: Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary Football Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) playing for Stoke City last season
Football PSG make surprise move for Choupo-Moting as transfer window shuts
New Old Firm rivals Brendan Rodgers of Celtic and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard spent three years together at Liverpool
Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
Manchester United's Anthony Martial is battling to get back into Jose Mourinho's good books
Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Perfect start: Steven Gerrard has impressed in his first three months in charge of Rangers
Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief