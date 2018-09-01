Pulse.com.gh logo
Top football agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents


Established agents and scouts have touched down in Ghana to begin scouting of players at a forthcoming football tournament in Accra and Tema.

The event is scheduled to come off on Monday, September 3, 2018, at the Kawudi Park.

The scouting exercise will continue at the Teman Community 4 Park on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6.

Talented players who show industrious play and exhibit unique ability could get the chance to play for any of the European clubs.

The players could earn a chance to make a breakthrough into some of the prominent European leagues if they are spotted.

The required age range for interested clubs is from seventeen (17) to twenty (20) years.

Registration fee is GH¢40.

The event is organised by Sports management team, Afriscout.

