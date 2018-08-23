Pulse.com.gh logo
Top footballers whose vices ruined their careers


Bad Side 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off the pitch issues

Mario Balotelli is still a young man but has so far journeyed to play in Italy, England and France due to his controversial off-the-pitch issues.

play Mario Balotelli

Football is a game that thrives on talent. However, ask any knowledgeable football person and he or she will tell you that being a footballer takes more than just talent.

That is why there are some who emerge as prodigies in their early stages but fail to make it to the top due to their lifestyles.

For some, inasmuch as they are talented, their involvement in alcohol, smoking or womanizing ends up becoming their downfalls.

Below are five global stars whose careers were cut short due to their off-the-pitch issues.

 

1. Tony Adams

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League.

play Tony Adams early on in his Arsenal career

The Gunners legend was part of the side that won the league numerous times under Arsene Wenger in his early years. However, he often struggled with alcoholism due to the abuse of alcohol and that eventually cut short his career.

2. Diego Maradona

No football fan can make a list of his or her greatest footballers of all time and leave out Diego Maradona. That points exactly to his impact as a player on the pitch.

play Diego Maradona

 

Maradona led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986 and was instrumental in every club in played in for many years. However, he retired before the age of 30 due to his numerous controversies and abuse of drugs.

3. George Best

Manchester United great George Best was such a talented player for the club in the 60s, having led the Red Devils to the 1968 European Cup.

He also won the European footballer of the year and FWA footballer of the year before hanging his boots. Best’s career was, however, cut short by his incessant womanising lifestyle and knack for alcohol. He died in 2005.

play George Best

 

4. Mario Balotelli

The striker started off at Inter Milan but was eventually sold to AC Milan after the club grew discontent over his behaviour. As a player who likes to party and fight coaches, Balotelli couldn’t survive at Liverpool either and currently plies his trade with Nice in the French Ligue 1.

