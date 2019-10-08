Michael Essien (£24.4m) - Lyon to Chelsea

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

Chelsea completed a swoop for Ghana midfielder Michael Essien for what was a club record fee of £24.4 in the summer of 2005. Coach Jose Mourinho and the Blues were in his pursuit all over the summer and had several bids turned down, until Lyon finally accepted the aforementioned fee.

Baba Rahman (£21.7million) - Augsburg to Chelsea

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

Chelsea were in the market for a new left-back after selling Filipe Luis back to Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer of 2015. The Blues eventually found the right player in the name of Baba Rahman to replace the Brazilian after paying £21.7million to Augsburg for the Ghanaian.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

Andre Ayew ( £20.5million) - Swansea to West Ham

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

After big-money bids for Alexandre Lacazette, Michy Batshuayi and Carlos Bacca were rejected earlier on this summer, West Ham decided to continue their pursuit for an attacking player striker slightly closer to home with Andre Ayew. The Eglish club signed Swansea's Ayew on a three-year deal for a club-record fee of £20.5million.Asamoah Gyan (£13m) - Rennes to Sunderland

In August 2010, English club Sunderland broke the club's transfer record to sign Asamoah Gyan. Steve Bruce, then Sunderland manager, had been trying to secure Gyan's services from French side Rennes after selling Kenwyne Jones to Stoke before the start of the Premier League season. The deal for Gyan was eventually completed around 15 minutes before the transfer deadline on 31st August..

Kwadwo Asamoah (€18m) - Udinese to Juventus

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

The Ghana midfielder made his mark in the Serie A with Udinese to become on top of the wish-list of several big guns. Italian giants Juventus beat Arsenal, AC Milan and Chelsa to his signature for a fee of €18m million in July 2012.

Asamoah Gyan (€17m) - Al Ain to Shanghai SIPG

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

After spending three seasons at Al Ain, the diminutive Ghana striker decided to leave the United Arab Emirates club as he wanted greener pastures elsewhere. In the summer of 2015, Shanghai SIPG splashed €17m to sign him on a three-year deal. It was then revealed that Gyan's weekly salary of £227,000 with his Chinese club instantly made him one of the world's best-paid football players

Sulley Muntari (£11m) - Portsmouth to Inter Milan

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

Then Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho, who failed to sign Frank Lampard for the Italian club, was in the hunt to sign Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari, who had a superb stint with Portsmouth. After agreeing on a deal with Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth, Munatri moved to the San Siro for £11m in 2008.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (€10m) - AC Milan to Schalke 04

KP Boateng Schalke

On 30 August 2013, AC Milan announced that Boateng had been transferred to the German Bundesliga club Schalke 04 for €10 million transfer fee, on a four-year contract due to expire in June 2017. Two years later, he was however suspended indefinitely from the club in the aftermath of a defeat against Bundesliga side Cologne in May 2015.

Bernard Mensah (€10m) - Vitoria Guimaraes to Atletico Madrid

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

Bernard Mensah became Atletico Madrid's second signing in the space of three days after they confirmed the arrival of defender Stefan Savic from Fiorentina in July 2015. The Madrid-based club paid €10m to Vitoria Guimaraes for the services of Mensah in a deal that will keep him at the Vicente Calderon for the next six seasons. He will, however, spend next season on loan at Getafe.

Emmanuel Boateng (€10m)- Levante to Dalian Yifang

Top 9 most expensive Ghanaian football transfers

Spanish side Levante sold Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng for 11 million Euros to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in February, 2019.

Levante confirmed the transfer of the striker to Dalian Yifang but could not disclose the exact figures involved in the deal.

However, according to COPE VALENCIA, the La Liga club earned 11 million Euros on the transfer of the player. Levante recruited Boateng from Portuguese side Moreisense for 2 million Euros in the summer of 2017.