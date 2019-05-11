READ MORE: Greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League history

Pulse Sports has compiled the top six comebacks in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions league.

Round of 16

Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax

The defending champions of the competition were handed the greatest shock of their lives when Ajax descended on them and run away with a 1-4 victory at the Santiago Bernadeau to overturn a seemingly impossible 1-2 home loss in Holland in the first leg.

Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid

Little did the football world know that the side with arguably the most watertight defence in European football would throw away a 2-0 first leg win over Juventus until Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick to overturn the deficit.

PSG 1-3 Manchester United

The Red Devils pulled up a surprise when they edged out Paris Saint Germain who had been touted as favourites to win the UEFA Champions League after they had lost 0-2 at Old Trafford.

A depleted Manchester United set-up defeated PSG 3-1 in the second leg to break the hearts of the home fans who never thought it was possible.

Quarterfinals

Juventus 1-2 Ajax

The Dutch after a 1-1 home draw against Juventus were written off the tie.

However, they came from a goal down to beat Juventus 2-1 who had one of the most dangerous players in world leading their attack in the person of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Semi-finals

The semi-finals produced the two most dramatic champions league nights (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

The Reds who had lost 3-0 at Camp Nou, despite dominating the Catalans were totally written off. No football connoisseur ever predicted that Liverpool could beat Barcelona 4-0 without a reply from the La Liga champions with the man considered as the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi leading the attack, yet it happened.

Liverpool nailed Barcelona to the cross and scored four goals, without any answer from the Blaugrana to see them out of the competition.

Ajax 2-3 Tottenham

Ajax who had stunned two powerhouses, namely Real Madrid and Juventus prior to the semis were tipped as the overwhelming favourites to book their place in the final, after a 0-1 win at Tottenham in the first leg.

And following a 2-0 first-half lead for the Dutch, all hopes for recovery by even the die in the wool Spurs fans would have died out.

However, they returned from the dressing room with a renewed spirit and managed to score three goals through Lucas Moura including a late minute stunner to turn the Johan Cruyff Arena into a cemetery by qualifying for the final through a superior away goal