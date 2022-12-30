The social lives of sports stars have become matters of public interest in recent years, with the media always snooping around.

This is because fans are always interested in knowing who an athlete is dating, going out with or even married to.

With the year coming to end, we take a look at some top sports stars who got married in 2022:

Draymond Green

NBA star Draymond Green tied the knot with his college sweetheart Hazel Renee in a very colourful ceremony in August.

Green and his girlfriend had been dating for some time and had initially planned to get married last year but they had to delay their plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of their third child.

They eventually held their wedding at San Diego's Fairmont Grand Del Ma, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry in attendance.

T.J. Watt

NFL player T.J. Watts also got married to his lover Dani Rhodes, who is a footballer, at Cabo San Lucas in July.

The reigning NFL DPOY described his wedding day as the best day of his life after making Dani his wife.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng became the first footballer to hold his wedding in the metaverse in June.

The Hertha Berlin star tied the knot with his Italian girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada in the OVER metaverse. The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and have been flaunting their love on social media.

This was after the Hertha Berlin star ended his marriage to ex-wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years of being together.

Alexander Djiku

Another Ghanaian footballer who got married in 2022 was Alexander Djiku, who tied the knot with long-time fiancée Heley.

The 28-year-old had been involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend for some years, with the couple even blessed with two kids.

This year, however, they consecrated their union by getting married in France, with their children Wesley and Elyana also present at the ceremony.

Harry Maguire

One of the happiest moments of Harry Maguire’s life came in the summer when he married his childhood sweetheart Fern Hawkins.

The Manchester United captain endured a miserable campaign on a personal level last season, but his love life gave him some respite.

The wedding ceremony came off in Paris during the off-season, with the couples’ family and friends showing up to support them.

Jordi Alba

Barcelona star Jordi Alba was another sports star who ticked his name off the bachelor’s list in 2022 after marrying his longtime girlfriend Romarey Ventura.

The colourful wedding ceremony took place in Seville, which coincidentally was where the couple first met and fell in love.

Several of Alba’s Barcelona teammates were in attendance, including manager Xavi.

Alexa Bliss

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Alexa Bliss also got married to American singer Ryan Cabrera in April.

The three-time Raw Women’s Champion tied the knot with the musician at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, CA, after being engaged for two years.

Sloane Stephens

The most sporting wedding of the year was reserved for tennis star Sloane Stephens and former US striker Jozy Altidore.